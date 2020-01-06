Hyundai Santro BS6 Details Revealed, Launch Soon

* The power output remains unchanged at 69PS, with both 5-speed manual and AMT.

* Santro has currently priced between Rs 4.30 lakh and Rs 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

* Hyundai to launch BS6 Santro soon.

* No update on CNG variant yet.





The entry-level Hyundai compact hatchback is only available with a 1.1-litre petrol engine which has now been made BS6-compliant. New documents from the Transport Department reveal that Hyundai submitted both the manual and AMT variant of the Santro for BS6 certification.



In the BS6 version, the power output of the Santro's remains unaffected at 69PS. It is offered with both 5-speed manual and AMT options. However, these documents did not mention a CNG variant for the BS6-compliant petrol engine. Perhaps, Hyundai may introduce that at a later date. The Santro is offered in four variants - Executive, Magna, Sportz and Asta - but only the Magna and Sportz get the CNG option.





The Hyundai Santro is currently priced between Rs 4.30 lakh and Rs 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Expect the BS6 version of the same to attract a small premium of around Rs 10,000 over the same. The Santro will continue to rival the likes of the Tata Tiago, Datsun GO, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Ignis and Celerio. The Wagon R is already offered with a pair of BS6 petrol engines.

Source: cardekho.com