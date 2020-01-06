Top 5 Bike News Of The Week: BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launching Soon, 2020 KTM 390 Duke Spotted Testing, Honda Activa 6G Launch Date & More!

All the important motorcycling action from the last seven days





This past week has seen us enter into not just a new year but a new decade as well, and there have been some rather interesting developments in the motorcycling world over the last 7 days. Here's a brief rundown on all that's new:



BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Has Arrived





One of the biggest developments over the last week has been the arrival of the BS6-compliant Classic 350. Updated, fuel-injected versions of the brand's best-selling bike have already begun arriving at showrooms across the country and you can check them out here. Furthermore, dealers are already accepting bookings for the motorcycle and we've also managed to get details of the expected launch date and booking amount, which you can find out here.



Honda Activa 6G Launching Soon





Another important two-wheeler due to receive its BS6 update soon is the Honda Activa, which will be revised to the 6G generation on January 15. Honda already has a BS6 scooter on sale in the form of the Activa 125 BS6, so we have a fair idea of what the Activa 6G could be like. For more details about what to expect from the new Activa, head here.



*representative image only

2020 KTM 390 Duke Spotted Testing





KTM is a brand that always seems to be up to something, and it has recently been spotted testing a heavily updated 390 Duke. The spy shots reveal some very interesting new developments, and you can read our analysis here.



Jawa Perak Bookings Open





After a long and eventful journey, Jawa has finally started accepting bookings for its much-awaited factory custom bobber, the Perak. To know more about how to make a booking and how much it will cost you, you can check out this link.



Hero HF Deluxe BS6 Launched





With the stricter emission norms nearing closer and closer, we're in the thick of BS6 updates at the moment. The latest is the Hero HF Deluxe, which at 97.2cc, now boasts the smallest BS6-compliant motor currently on sale in India. To know more about what else is new on the bike, head here.

Source: zigwheels.com