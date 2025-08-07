August 2025 Bike Rides: Top Picks You Cannot Miss

India is the largest two-wheeler market and every month we can see a large number of bike and scooter launches. August is no exception, as this month too we will see many new launches in EV as well as non-EV segments. From sports bikes to scooters, August 2025 has something for all types of two-wheeler lovers.

Honda CB 125 Hornet

The newest member to the Honda family is the Honda CB 125 Hornet. The Honda CB125 Hornet is a stylish entry-level bike designed for city riding and beginners. This bike is sure to become a huge hit among people as it offers smooth handling, comfortable ergonomics, and modern features like LED lighting and a digital display. Its sporty design and reliable performance make it a popular choice for new riders. The Honda CB 125 Hornet is priced between Rs 1.12 – 1.30 Lakhs.

Key Specs and Features:

Engine Capacity - 124cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder

Transmission - 6-speed manual

Power and Torque – Approximately 14.7 hp at 10,000 rpm, 11.6 Nm at 8,000 rpm

Brakes - Front disc, rear disc

ABS - Dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety

Triumph Thruxton 400

Triumph Thruxton 400 is set to launch in India on the 6th of August 2025. Known as a café racer, the Thruxton 400 is a modern and classic bike. One of the best parts of this bike is that it blends retro styling with sporty performance. Featuring clip-on handlebars, a sculpted fuel tank, and premium detailing, it promises an engaging ride for enthusiasts seeking style and agility. The ex-showroom price of this bike is around Rs 2.74 Lakhs.

Key Specs and Features:

Engine Capacity - 398 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 4-valve DOHC

Transmission - 6-speed manual gearbox, chain drive

Power and Torque – Approx 42 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm at 7,500 rpm

Brakes - Front: 300 mm disc with 4‑piston radial‑style caliper, Rear: 230 mm disc with single‑piston caliper

ABS - Dual-channel ABS (front and rear brakes) standard

Oben Rorr EZ

After almost a year of its debut, Oben electric is ready to launch its updated version. This updated version is expected to have many interesting upgrades like a new LFP battery pack and a 5-inch TFT display. It has 3 battery options available. The ex-showroom price of Oben Rorr EZ is between Rs 1.27 – 1.37 Lakh.

Key Specs and Features:

Battery and Range –

2.6 kWh: IDC‑claimed range of 110 km

3.4 kWh: Claimed range of 140 km

4.4 kWh: Claimed range of up to 175 km

Charging Time –

2.6 kWh: Approx 45 minutes

3.4 kWh: Approx 1.5 hours

4.4 kWh: Approx 2 hours

Yezdi Roadster

Yezdi is set to launch its refreshed Roadster in India on August 12, 2025. Auto enthusiasts can expect revamped styling like integrated LEDs, shortened rear fender, smaller pillion and dual-exhaust retained. The ex-showroom price is expected to be around Rs 2.10 – 2.20 Lakh.

Key Specs and Features:

Engine Capacity - 334 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine

Transmission - Constant‑mesh 6‑speed manual, chain drive with wet multi‑plate clutch

Power and Torque – Approx 29 PS (29 bhp) at 7,300 rpm and 29.4 Nm torque at 6,500 rpm

Brakes - Front disc (320 mm, floating caliper, 2‑piston) and Rear disc (240 mm, floating caliper, 1‑piston)

ABS - Dual‑channel ABS (front and rear) as standard across all variants

Super Soco Cumini

Super Soco Cumini is a compact electric scooter designed for urban commuting. It is expected to launch in India by the end of August 2025 at around Rs 90,000.

Key Specs and Features:

Battery and Range - 28Ah removable battery, 70km range

Top Speed - 45km/h

Catering to the wide range of preferences for each audience, this month has a lot to offer. With fresh designs and upgraded performance, August 2025 seems to be an exciting month for motorcycle enthusiasts.