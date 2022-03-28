2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Spied Again

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been spied once again, even though the new Brezza would continue to positioned on the same Suzuki Global C platform as its present counterpart, it would receive more upmarket design elements. These would include a revised front as well as rear styling along with a new front grille, updated bumper and slim twin-pod headlamps having L-shaped LED daytime running lights along with a new clamshell hood. The new Brezza would also receive new front fenders, restyled tailgate, wrap around tall lamps and a faux skid plate. It would ride on newly designed alloy wheels. In its latest set of spy shots, the new dual tone alloys of 2022 Brezza are visible.

The new Brezza would also receive new front fenders, restyled tailgate, wrap around tail lamps and faux skid plate. It would ride on newly designed alloy wheels. As per the latest set of spy shots, the new dual tone alloys of 2022 Brezza are visible.

When it comes to inside, the 2022 Maruti Brezza cabin would get few new equipment among which would be better quality plastics and new tech features. It would sport a redesigned central console and dashboard.

New Brezza 2022#shorts









Safety

While speaking about safety, the new Brezza would be high on safety with 6 airbags on offer for top variant. It would also likely to get a HUD or head up display, as was seen on the recently launched Baleno. The Brezza is among the safest Maruti cars on sale, having 4-star Global NCAP safety rating. New Brezza would likely to improve safety having more safety features and it would use stronger and higher-grade steel.