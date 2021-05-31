5 Door Mahindra Thar expected by 2023

The Mahindra Thar has brought huge success for the homegrown automaker; it has received more than 50,000 booking and the wait period stretching up to late into the year for few variants. The new Thar has been built on a brand new platform and it has got new engines, but at the same time, it has retained the 2-door bodystyle. However, numerous 1st time thar buyers have shown interest in a more practical as well as the conventional 5-door version. Keeping these customers in mind, the company has greenlisted a 5 door version of the Thar, which is expected to hit the markets by 2023.

Unlike the 2-door Thar, which aims to woo individual buyers or primarily as a lifestyle vehicle. The 5-door thar would be aimed at families, who require additional space-both in the rear seat and the boot-but still want the rugged appeal and capability of the Thar. As popular as the 2-door version of the Thar is, we expect the 5-door to be even more popular, especially considering the fact that the 5-door version, of the wrangler outsells the 2-door Wrangler by a healthy margin.

The added rear door on the 5-door would mean a longer vehicle and a longer wheelbase when compared to the standard-2 door Thar. If we take Wrangler as an example, the 5-door version is about 15% longer overall and it has 22 percent increase in wheelbase when compared to the 2-door model. Expect a similar increase for the Thar, whose overall length presently stands at 3,985mm and wheelbase at 2,450mm.

Presently on the 2-door Thar, the rear seats are at best wide enough so that it fits two adults at the rear wheel arches restrict seat width. However, by extending the wheelbase, the rear wheel arches would move back a bit releasing space, for a wider rear seat, that would be comfortable enough for three. However, extending the wheelbase, it would have implication on the off-roadability as the breakover, angle would be reduced. Also, track or width between the wheel would require to increase in order to maintain optimum wheelbase to rack ratio for stability.

The Mahindra 5-door Thar would also be powered by the same 2.2 litre mhawk diesel and 2-litre Stallion petrol mated to the same 6-speed manual as well as 6 speed auto transmissions. However, it is likely that the 5-door Thar engines would receive a bump up in power, similar to the all new Scorpio, which would go on sale next year.

With the 5-door Thar, Mahindra is hoping to crack open yet another niche in the market, the family oriented lifestyle segment and similar to Wrangler, it would be interesting to see if, the 5-door Thar would be offered with both a hard as well as a soft top.