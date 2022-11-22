ADAS Feature misused in modern cars like Mahindra XUV700

Almost all vehicle accidents, are caused by the human error, which can be avoided with the help of advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). The role of the ADAS help prevent death as well as injuries by reducing the number of car accidents and serious impact of those that cannot be avoided.



The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are electronic systems in a vehicle, that tend to use advanced technologies in order assist the driver. They can also encompass numerous active safety functions and often the terms ADAS and active safety are used interchangeably.

These systems help increase safety as well as reaction times to potential with the help of early warning and automated systems. Few of these systems come standard on few vehicles while aftermarket features and even entire systems can be added at a later date to personalize the vehicle for the driver.

Essential Safety-critical ADAS applications include

♦ Pedestrian detection/Avoidance

♦ Lane departure warning/correction

♦ Traffic sign recognition

♦ Automatic emergency braking

♦ Blind spot detecting

There have been few incidences, where the drivers have been misusing the ADAS feature. We can see in this latest video, a Mahindra XVU700 driver playing Ludo in his moving car with his friends, while another user leverages ADAS to eat a burger with his hands off the steering wheel.

The above two cases are classic examples of misadventures involving the ADAS feature which is, ironically meant to make the driving much safer.

XUV700 provides ADAS, which is a prominent feature in the SUV, which has attracted lot of new buyers. It is unfortunate, not everyone is using the above feature wisely.

Watch the video





In other separate incidence, a man is seen having burger while leaving his XUV700 on Autopilot mode. And what is worse is, he has posted a reel challenging people to do even more bizarre things. He is asking, what else you can do while the XUV700 is in Autopilot mode. We find more incidence coming up, where people are seen making reels for social media such as climbing on the roof of the XUV or walking alongside the SUV. We should understand the above feature is only to assist the driver and not replace them wholly.

Drivers should stop doing such stunts, it is not only safe for the driver and his SUV but also all other on the road. When the drivers do not keep the eyes on the road, even a tiny slip up by the system can lead to lethal damage to anyone. Hence, we strongly recommend not to misuse the above feature and only use it for assistance. That is what it meant to be. Also ensure you discourage all those who are attempting such foolish acts, you can report these cases to the authorities for jeopardizing the safety of everyone