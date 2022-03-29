BAJAJ Auto: A New EV would be Launched every year coming 3 to 5 years

Bajaj Auto is making grand plans, so that it can reinforce its Chetak sub-brand having multiple electric scooters for the next 3 to 5 years. Rajiv Bajaj, CEO of the Bajaj Auto, has revealed that the company is trying to work on numerous electric scooters under the Chetak sub-brand, and a new EV would be launched each year, for the next 3 to 5 years.

As of now, the Bajaj also wishes to have its focus on Chetak Sub-brand. This would be the company's mother brand as far as electric 2 wheelers are concerned. Bajaj is not looking to create more sub-brands. Under this family, it would make e-scooters in varied form factors, which would help cater to varied segments having different powertrain configurations.

Rajiv also added that the company's major focus presently lies in the strengthening crucial aspects, which include technology, hardware, software, supply chain, quality, distribution and consumer experience. Rajiv is of opinion, that there is numerous sub=segments within the electric scooter space, which are presently not being fully catered to. So, with the upcoming e-scooters under the chetak sub-brand, it aims to ensure there exist a strong portfolio, which stands out on its own rather than banking on the government subsidies, which might not last forever.

In the coming financial year, Bajaj plans to manufacture 50,000 units as opposed to the present figure of 8,.000 to 9000 electric scooter each year. We are already aware that, company's new EV Specific Akurdi plant would begin churning out e-scooter from June. Bajaj plans to have a production capacity of about 2,50,000 units a year in the new plant.

Bajaj has been developing products in conjunction with Bengaluru-based urban mobility startup Yulu, the 1st of which is planned to launched within this calendar year.

With these developments, Bajaj seems to be very well equipped to face the fast -growing electric scooter space, which would soon see contenders from other mainstream ICE manufacturers such as Hero MotoCorp, Yamaha and Suzuki. Hero plans to launch its electric scooter under the Vida Sub-brand as early as in the month of July. On the other hand, Yamaha company might also reveal its EV roadmap soon. When it comes to Suzuki, it is already one step ahead with the Bugman Electric, whose production-ready version has already spotted testing numerous times.