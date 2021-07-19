Bajaj Pulsar N125 is Expensive than Pulsar 150: Sportiest-looking 125cc bike In India

Bajaj Auto recently hiked the price of 125cc street naked, it is better known as the Pulsar N125.



The above price revision has come into effect starting from 1st July, 2021. After the price has been increased, the present motorcycle is currently available at showrooms for a price of nearing to RS.99,296. At present, the bike is now costlier by Rs.4,416 compared to its earlier price tag.

With this price restructuring, Bajaj Pulsar NS125 is now more expensive than the larger displacement Pulsar 150 Neon ABS. In order to be Precise, the latter is presently priced at RS. 98,259. The NS125 currently the surpasses the price of the Pulsar 150 neon ABS by Rs. 1037. Both the prices mentioned are of Ex-showroom, Faridabad.

Bajaj Pulsar NS125 receives the same styling as its elder sibling-the Pulsar N160. This is the reason, as to why the NS125 is considered to be one of the sportiest-looking 125cc motorcylces on sale in India at the moment.

The bike receives features such as Semi-digital instrument cluster, spilt-styled LED tail lamp, front disc brake. Bajaj Pulsar NS125 at present, available in single variant only and the customers can select from 4 color options such as Pewter Grey, Orange, Saffire Blue and Burnt Red.

Now, when we talk about Powertrain, the Bajaj Pulsar NS125 draws power from a 124.54 cc single cyclinder, air cooled engine, which is capable of generating around 11.6hp of power and 11Nm of torque. The transmission has got 5 speed unit. The suspension system of the motorcycle comprises conventional telescopic forks upfront along with a rear monoshock.

The NS125 seat height is around 805mm and bike tips the scale at nearing to 144 kg.