Citroen eC3 Electric Car to be sold to Fleet buyers as well

Citroen's first electric car for India, the eC3, is expected to be launched in the coming days. The C3 hatchback-based EV would be offered in live as well as Feel variants in India and now, an RTO document confirms the electric version would be offered for fleet purposes as well.

Having multiple electric fleet companies have been cropping up in India and multiple government bodies switching to EV's. it is only natural for Citroen to provide its budget EV for fleet buyers. Apart form the Citroen Ev, the Tigor EV(Called Xpres-T for fleet), Mahindra e-Verito and Tata Nexon EV are also available for fleet purposes in India.

The eC3 is powered by a 29.2lWh battery pack, claimed to deliver nearing to 320km of range. It would have fast-charging capability, taking 57 minutes to charge to 80%.