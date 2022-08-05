Color Options of New Maruti Suzuki Alto leaked

The New Maruti Suzuki Alto official launch to be on 18th August, 2022, recently on the web, the colour options of the budget hatchback has been leaked on the web.



The new Alto would be available in six montone hues and it would not receive any dual tone options.

Based on the leaked image, the new Alto would be offered in

-Solid White

-Silky Silver

-Granite Grey

-Sizzling Red

-Speedy Blue

-Earth Gold Colour

Apart from this, it is most likely that the new Alto would be underpinned by the new Heartect platform and it would have bigger dimensions when compared to the present model. It would also sport fresh exterior styling having massive lower mounted front grilled, pulled back halogen headlamps, fender mounted turn indicators, square tail lamps and steel wheels having covers.

With regards to dimension, the new Alto will be longer by 85mm and would measure 3530mm length, 1490mm in width and it would have a height of 1520mm. the wheelbase of the hatchback would be stretched by 20mm at 2380mm. Inside the new Alto would receive a thoroughly redesigned cabin having a floating touchscreen infotainment system. A new steering wheel, centre-mounted power window buttons sourced from the Celerio and a semi digital analogue instrument cluster.

The new Alto would be powered by the carmaker's K10C 1.0 litre petrol engine. The gasoline motor would be tuned to produce 66bhp and 89Nm of torque and it would be coupled having five-speed manual and an AMT unit.

