Delhi Govt Stops Subsizidies on Electric cars next focus on 2 wheelers & Public Transport

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has been quoted stating in a report on Wednesday, that Delhi Govt has stopped subsidies on electric cars and has no intentions to extend it further.



Gahlot stated that, the electric car segment has got the required push in Delhi and their focus presently is on tapping the 2 wheeler, freight as well as public transport segment of EV's.

According to recent figures, electric rickshaws and 2 wheelers form the bulk of battery operated vehicles, which are registered in Delhi.

Actually , there is no need for subsidy for e-cars as such those individuals are in a position to pay around 15 lakh for a car and these individuals would be able to pay extra one or two lakh extra too. Our major aim is to offer subsidy to those individuals who are in need of subsidy and they include auto drivers, two wheelers owners and delivery partners and so on.

Arvind Kejrival govt previous year as per the Delhi EV policy 2020, have said that, subsidies are only available to the 1st 1000 cars and they are subject to a cap of 1,50,000 each vehicle.

Of the nearly 23,000 EV's registered in Delhi alone starting from August 2021 to October 2021, as per the official figures, about 5,246 2 wheelers and around 10.997 e-rickshaws.

To focus on the adoption of EVs in a big way, the Delhi govt has also decided to come forward and promote e-auto rickshaws and e-busses to replace the polluting fuels in order to make Delhi a clean city. The govt has also decided that, the transport department would procure only electric buses.