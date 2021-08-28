Details of Upcoming New Cars, SUV & Bikes Slated to Hit Roads in September 2021

The festive season is soon approaching, the car Manufacturers are ready to launch new models in the market. Here you can find both date as well as details of the upcoming new cars as well as bikes, which are slated to hit the roads in the month of September 2021. The list includes about 6 new SUV's (out of these, 3 unveiling), 2 hatchbacks and a bike.



Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield has confirmed that, it would announce prices of the much awaited new –generation Classic 350 on 1st September,2021. The bike would be designed on the new J platform which made debut on the RE Meteor 350. Both the engine as well as few features would be borrowed from the Meteor. The 2021 Royal Enfield would be powered with 20.2bhp, 349 cc, fuel injected engine and it would receive a new instrument console as well as the Tipper navigation system. Important cosmetic changes would also be made to the bike.

Tata Punch

Tata Punch would be the next big launch from the home grown carmaker; the above vehicle is ready to hit the showrooms next month. It official launch date is not yet revealed. The production model does retain similar design elements from the concept, which does include the upright stance and alloy wheels. Its interior layout and features may be similar to Altroz Premium hatchback. Engine setup of the upcoming Tata Punch micro SUV would include 1.2L naturally aspirate as well as 1.2L turbocharged petrol motors delivering 85bhp and having 113NM and 108bhp having 140Nm respectively .

Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen Taigun, the new Creta and Seltos rival, would release in the month of September on the 23rd, this year. The above SUV has been designed on the MQB AO in Platform which also underpins the newly launched Skoda Kushaq. Few of its design bits are similar to the Kushaq, at the same time, it looks different with 2 slate chrome grille, chrome inserts on the lower part of the front bumper, new tail lamps and chrome garnishing on rear bumper. When compared to the Kushaq, the VW Taigun has got few additional features to offer. It would come with the 115bhp, 1.0L turbo petrol and 150bho, 1.5L turbo petrol engine options.

Kia Seltos S-Line

Kia Seltos X-Line, it is sportier version of the standard Seltos and it is ready to arrive in the month of September, this year. As per the leaked information, the SUV's new variant would have about 14 new features which include a new Matte Graphite Paint scheme. On the exterior, it receives a matte graphite radiator grille having piano black outline, gloss black trim on the front bumper, piano black front skid plate along with Sun Orange accent, Ice Cube LED fog lamps having piano black accent and 18 inch crystal cut matte graphite alloys. When it comes to inside, the Seltos X-Line has indigo PEra leatherette seats having honeycomb pattern and grey stiching. It would come with 138bhp, 1.4L turbo petrol and 114bhp, 1.5L CRDi diesel engines.

Hyundai I20 N Line

Official bookings for the Hyundai i20 N Line has already been commenced at an initial sum of Rs.25,000. Prices for the sportier i20 would be announced in the month of September, 2021. The hatchback would receive cosmetic enhancements over the regular model which includes dual tone front bumper; chequered flag inspired grilled, 1.6 inch dual tone alloys, having special leather seats having N logo. It has also got leather wrapped gear knob and steering wheel and more.

New Maruti Celerio

The indo-Japanese carmaker would roll out the new-generation Maruti Celerio in the month of September 2021. When compared to the present model, the new one would carry more angular stance having significantly revised design. In fact, the hatchback would witness noticeable dimensional changes; it would be definitely bigger than earlier.

MG Astor

MG Astor mid size SUV would make its official debut in the mid September and its launch might happen in the month of October 2021. The car maker has confirmed that, the Astor would be packed having numerous segment first features which including ADA (advanced driver assistance system) and AI assistance powered by i-Smart Hub.

Citroen C3

The Citroen C3, the upcoming subcompact SUV from the French carmaker, will have its world premiere on 16th September.2021. if one goes by the report, it is believed that the new Citroen SUV would enter into production in the month of December and its launch would take place in early 2022.

Hyundai Casper

Hyundai's upcoming Casper micro SUV, which has been codenamed AX1; it would be first launched in South korea, followed by Indian market, in early 2022. It is likely to share its platform with the Santro hatchback.



