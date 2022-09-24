Find out, what Car Colors Indians Love the Most

Achromatic colors such as silver went down by nearing to 3% and grey was down by nearing to 2%. White still remain the most popular at 40% while black green by 7%.

-In chromatic shades, blue saw a gain by 8% and passed red in popularity as it dropped to 7% share.

-Brown as well as beige color continue to hold about 2% of the overall share as per the BASF report.

-Gold color was the least preferred among the Indian with mere 1% of the overall share.

-From khaki to Teal, Green shades has been on the rise in the recent times and took up 3% share in the BASF 2021 report.

-White remained most popular at 40% while black green by 7%. In chromatic shades, blue saw a gain of 8 % and passed red in popularity as it dropped to 7% share.