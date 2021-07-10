Harley Davidson LiveWire One, Electric Bike Goes for Sale at a Lower Price Tag



The New Harley-Davidson LiveWire One Motorcyle is very similar to the original Electrical Bike with regards to styling as well as specs, but benefits from a longer colour options list.

When it comes to the city range for the LiveWire One,it has been listed around 146 miles(235 km).

Surprisingly, the company has listed the motorcycle comparatively at a lower price tag when compared to the original, which has been priced around $29799(Rs. 22.23 lakh), Harley-Davidson LiveWire has been launched 2 years back.

The new motorcycle has been priced at mere $21,999(16.14 lakh) in the US market. The original LiveWire Electric bike has gained much acclaim because of its performance, technology and modern exterior design, but it was let down due to its high price.

The New LiveWire ONE Motorcyle is very much identical to the original electric bike and it receives 78 kW(105 hp) electric motor with an electronically limited top speed of 110 mph (177km/hr). It is rated to achieve an acceleration timing of 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) in mere 3.0 to 3.01 seconds. While the company has not yet, shared the highway range specs, the bike is expected to do a full charge range of 80 miles (129 Km) at 70 mph (112 km/hr) similar to the earlier LiveWire model which tends to feature around 15.5 KWh battery pack.

In a mere 60 minutes, the bike gets DC fast charging from 0 to 100% or 0-80% in 45 minutes. Under more realistic conditions, 20 to 80% charge time is achieved in close to a half hour.

Needless to state, the company is presently aims to target large number of young customers; hence it has kept lower price tag. As part of the Hardwire Strategy, our company has made a commitment that Harley-Davidson would lead in electric. Today's LiveWire One builds on the DNA of Harley-Davidson but with the electric focus and having the ambition of the new LiveWire brand said H-D's CEO Jochen Zeitz.