Honda Activa 7G Teaser Released: Know Everything about this Upcoming Scooter

Honda Motorcycle as well as Scooter India, has made a decision to keep on the generations of their most popular scooter by making announcement of the new teaser of Honda Activa 7 G. HMSI has been at it by upgrading the scooter numerous times, it is clearly evident by the suffix 7G in the name. While the teaser has released previously revealed the headlamp and handlebar of the next generation of Activa, the new teaser image puts lights on the finer details of the front fascia of the scooter.



The announcement for the new scooter comes right after the launch of the Honda CB300F bike in India.

Honda Active 7G : Design

Based on recent revelations, the apron of the 7th generation looks very similar to the 6th generation. Furthermore, handlebar and headlamp teased earlier also revealed similarities to the Activa 6G. in addition, the Honda logo on the body has finished look in golden color along with the chrome elements on the apron. This gives birth to doubts that the above scooter might be a special edition version.

The teaser reveals the Honda ACtiva 7G has a matter green color along with the aforementioned golden accents. Considering the upgrades, the scooter might also receive alloy wheels, a digital instrument console and more depending on the trim. These changes in the scooter might be essential while the considering the upgrades made in the earlier generation.

Honda Activa 7G Engine

When it comes to engine of Honda Activa 6G is expected to be same as the earlier models. It might be powered by a 109.51 cc single-cylinder fuel injected air-cooled engine. The engine is capable of churning out 7.68 bhp and 8.79 Nm of peak torque reviving at 5250 rpm. The engine works with a continuously variable transmission.

The upgrades in the Powertrain might include features such as silent start system and an intuitive start-stop system to make the scooter more fuel-efficient. Moreover, the Honda Activa 7G Can have chance of getting front disc brakes as part of the upgrades. It has be noted the earlier gen was launched in the January 2020 and it is high time for the scooter to receive an upgrade.