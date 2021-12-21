Honda Begins Delivering Navi to US and aims towards Consolidation

Honda company has begun delivering the Navi to US Market and it would be carried through Honda Mexico. In the month of July, the export of CKD kits from Honda Motorcycle as well as scooter India to Mexico commenced and it has dispatched around 5000 CKD Kits of Navi bikes to Mexico so far. The Honda Navi, tends to appeals to a wide range of customers, particularly those who are beginning to learn to ride and the automakers aims to targets those first-time user segment with miniMOTO. The above mode is very fuel efficient, that's not all, it has got 110cc engine with automatic transmission.



Honda announced that Navi miniMOTO would be offered in the US market for the 2022 model year. The Japanese automaker has stated, that this small as well as accessible and enjoyable miniMOTO would be priced competitively in the US market. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scoooter PVT ltd stated, that, I am very happy to share, Honda Mexico has made announcement about start of Honda NAVi Exports to US market. Thus, offering a unique appel having dynamic style of both scooter as well as motorcycle. The NAVI would help bring in world of limitless possibilities for its riders across the globe. With the start of CKD kids to Honda Mexico, HMSI had reaffirmed its commitment to become one of the Honda's manufacturing hubs for the world.

He has further added that, the NAVI deliveries to the US market via Honda Mexico has further strengthened our export portfolio in an advanced market, the new expansion has offered an opportunity yet again, so that it can set new standards of global manufacturing quality in India.

Honda Navi is a crossover, it tends to combine advantages of the scooter as well as characteristics of a motorcycle.

The above product which originated from India, is presently garnering a cult following, tasting great success in overseas in overseas market. A crossover having best of both segments, the Navi presently holds the good opportunity to further consolidate its presence in the US market, the company added.