Honda Cars Gets New Anti-Virus Cabin Air filter for its Entire Model lineup

Honda cars India has recently made an announcement of the introduction of new anti-virus cabin air filter for its entire model lineup. This new product would be offered as A Honda Genuine Accessory, the cabin air filter would be available in the company entire authorized dealership and it can be fitted for all entire Honda models.



Honda has developed this new accessory cabin air filter in association with another technology company, Freudenberg. This new air filter is an advanced as well as an enhanced alternative to the standard pollen filter, which was previously offered by the carmaker. It helps reduce the concentration of viral aerosols by a multi layer design, which has got effective filters, it also help in capturing as well as suppressing harmful environmental gases and inorganic and biological particles and impurities.

Apart from this, Honda is providing discounts nearing to Rs. 53,500 on its model range during this festive season.

Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd, commenting on the above announcement stated that, with increasing concerns about gems, viruses as well as cabin air quality, it is our conscious effort to offer an active solution as well as defense mechanism to mitigate possible health hazards which may caused because of compromised air quality.

These anti allergen & Antivirus cabin Air-filter is definitely a fine example of Honda working very diligently with its suppliers towards delivering a product which would improve both health as well as the safety of the drier and co-occupants of the car. We are expecting the demand for such protective solution would increase rapidly in the near future.