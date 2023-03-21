Honda Car's upcoming SUV will be C-segment product

Honda cars presently is in the midst of restructuring its entire mode lineup, wheras the few models would be discontinued and few of them would be reintroduced.



The company has already announced that, it would stop selling the 4th generation city mid-size sedan, WR-V crossover and jazz premium hatchback from the end of this month.

Honda Cars India limited upcoming SUV, which is expected to hit the market during the festive season this calendar year, would be C-segment product, people familiar with the matter stated. While the price of this model could not be ascertained, industry observers reckon that this model would be offered in the range of Rs 12.21 lakh.

This new vehicle would be positioned to take on the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Volkswagen TAigun, the midsize SUV would be petrol driven vehicle, which would be available in both manual as well as transmission option in five variants in the initial phase.

The SUV has got muscular looks and it would be slightly larger in dimensions when compared to Creta. However, its price could be equal or could be even less than the Creta.

Honda Cars India has already released the 1st teaser sketch of the SUV, which would premier during the summer this year. The model has been designed AT Honda R& D Asia Pacific Co Ltd following the market survey in India for people's changing lifestyle requirements and expectation of their new SUV in terms of design and performance.

This SUV would be third volume pillar to the company apart from City and Amaze.

SUV's with a length range between 4000 mm and 4499mm are classified as C-segment SUVs in India. Presently, Hyundai Creta is the market leader in this segment.

Honda vision is trying to go for a premium lineup. When queried about the launches beyond the SUV, going forward, the company would have one model a year for the midterm, including an EV.