Hyundai Gear Up for Launch of 6 EV's in India by 2028 & Invest Rs.4000 Crore into EV R&D

There has been a sudden increase in Production and consumer interest in EV's fueled no doubt due to high fuel prices as well as attractive subsidies. It has caught the attention of most automakers, who are now scrambling to fast track their EV strategies. Only two companies have cashed in the opportunity, first one is, Tata motors, it has grabbed about 70% of market share, even though, this one is, is admittedly small segment and the next is MG motor occupying the number 2 position at distant.



Hyundai, Korean manufacturer, is the first company to offer a contemporary Electric Vehicle by launching Kona Electric in 2019, but the Korean company did not bother much to cash in on its 1st mover advantage as the segment was top nascent at the time to genuinely bother about. However, this space has grabbed much attention in the last two years. Earlier, this segment was known to be fringe segment and now it has become the mainstream, and that has set the alarm bells at the Hyundai. Quick to react, Hyundai, has just announced its aggressive plan to launch about 6 all new EV's In India by the year, 2028.

Hyundai's EV roadmap for India

The carmaker would invest nearing to Rs.4000 crore to expand its EV line up from the Sole Kona Electric today to 6 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) by 2028. The range would comprise nearing to 6 BEV's across varied segments as well body style, as per the Tarun Garg, director of Sales, Marketing and Service at Hyundai India. These EV's would span varied segments such as mass market and mass premium and would include an SUV, Sedan and CUV (Compact Utility Vehicle).

Hyundai has not made any announcements about which EV models, which models would be launched in India, but we reported in the month of September, the 1st would be Ioniq 5, expected by the middle of the next year as a CBU. This would be closely followed by the face-lifted Kona Electric, which would be assembled here.

Developing a New Platform

Hyundai would be developing the new platform. It is called E-GMP or Electric Global Modular Platform. There would be few modified platforms in India as well. The new EV's would be based on these new platforms.

E-GMP is an all-new platform and is made specifically for EV's. It would have its benefits, for instance, there would be no transmission tunnel, so it would have flat floor, there would be an ample amount of space in the interior and its dashboard design would be slim. We have already witnessed this in IONIQ 5 which is very cleverly packaged. It has got oodles of space for its occupants. The vehicle wheels are positioned at the body corners.

Modularity

The platform would support varied body styles as well as sizes. Hyundai would be able to use it for making compact sedans, compact SUVs, compact SUVs and there would be small micro-SUV. The battery size would be also be changed depending on the vehicle, that the manufacturer would be developing.

Reliability

The platform would use Ultra High Strength Street, the batteries would be mounted low, so that the center of the gravity is low and the batteries would be mounted on the 8 points.

Usability

It has got a dedicated platform for EV, there would be no transmission tunnel, it would have ample space as well as sliding console and 2nd row which would have sliding function.

Performance

The maximum battery capacity of the E-GMP platform is about 77.4kWh, which would translate around 480 kilometers of driving range. The platform would support 2-wheel drive and also 4 wheel drive.

Infrastructure

Hyundai is working on improving the electric infrastructure. The customers would receive home charging facility and there would be public charging stations set up, the charger would be available at the Hyundai's dealership as well as the manufacturer would offer 24x7 roadside assistance in order to have peace of mind.