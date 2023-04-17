Hyundai's Next SUV to be Launched in India: Exter

Hyundai's Next SUV to be launched in India would be called " Exter" recently the company has made the announcement. This Micro SUV, is very much expected to rival Tata Punch in that specific segment.



Hyundai Motor India, Tarun Garg, COO. Exter exemplifies the pulse of new Gen Z buyers and it would help in empowering the smart mobility solution to fuel their wanderlust.





Imagine lying under a canopy of twinkling stars. Feel the splash of a wild waterfall. Think outside. Think EXTER. The all-new SUV #HyundaiEXTER is coming soon to take you places.

Know more: https://t.co/JgP6L0MUai#Hyundai #HyundaiIndia #Thinkoutside #ComingSoon #ILoveHyundai pic.twitter.com/wAUTDuXSP0 — Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) April 14, 2023





The Korean auto giant has stated that, the all new SUV symbolises outdoor, travel and leisure. And it draws inspiration from the natural world around and it reflects an identity, which is external and is focussed on the outside.

With regards to Hyundai's lineup, Exter is the Eight model having SUV body style. The company is very much confident that this new member of our family would provide further filip to the growth in SUV sales, stated Garg.

It is expected to be petrol only offering and fill in the void left by the santro in the small car lineup in India. With regards to terms of transmission of choices, meanwhile, both manual as well as automatic options could be there.

In the coming days, more details of the car is likely to be feature-loaded, as the Hyundai are connected with tech, a large infotainment screen, LED lighting and more.

Exter would be launched in a few weeks from now, it starting price could be around 5 lakh mark.