Japanese Carmaker, Toyota to launch Green Hydrogen car in India

Indian government is aggressively promoting alternate fuel car, at this moment, the Japanese automaker has come forward to launch Green Hydrogen car in India on pilot basis.

On march 16th, in New Delhi, pilot project of the Japanese car manufacture Green hydrogen car would be launched. This car would run on green hydrogen. Nitin Gadkari, Minister for National Highways and Road transport stated at CII webinar.

The govt was in a bid to promote operation of construction equipment having bio-CNG ad bio-LNG. It was looking forward to fast track the use of the alternate fuel in transportation in view of energy crises, especially due to wake of the Ukraine-Russia War.

Coal is a costly fuel and not commercially viable. Eventhough, ethanol can be produced in abundance, especially in eastern India with rice bran, green hydrogen would be most efficient, Gadkari stated.

Pre-cast policy

While going aggressive with alternative fuels in the transportation was one of the govt's prime agendas, the govt would soon announce a pre-cast policy to promote large scale use of pre cast elements in the construction of national highways, which can bring down cost as well as construction time.

Construction of roads using waste material

The ministry has been focusing on highway construction by using varied waste materials such as plastics, rubber and other material. The central road research institute, working hand in hand along with the ministry, has been looking for newer technologies in the areas of road, design, construction and also maintenance, Gadkari stated.