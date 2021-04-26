Jawa Forty Two -What's New?

Jawa 42 is a cruiser bike available in India; its starting price is about RS.1, 63,932. It is available in three variants; they include 42 Single Disc BS6, 42 Double Disc BS6 and the top variant 42.2. This has a price tag of about RS.1,83,942.

Jawa is available in nine colors, the list is given below.

• Galactic Green (Matte)

• Halley's Teal (Matte)

• Lumos Lime (Matte)

• Starlight Blue (Matte)

• Comet Red (Glossy)

• Nebula Blue (Glossy)

• Allstar Black

• Sirius White

• Orion Red

In the Indian markets, Classic Legends have gone ahead and extended the Jawa 42 range along with the addition of the Version 2.1. The new Jawa has received several new upgrades, which would make the motorcycle more modern than earlier.

The biggest upgrade, what the bike has got is the addition of alloy wheels, which replace the wire-spoke setup. The new sets of wheels are wrapped in tubeless tyres. If you look at the styling upgrades, we find dark theme has been included and the new Jawa 42 Version 2.1 receives black finish to its engine, front fork covers, exhaust canisters and the rear springs. The above motorcycle also features an offset racing stripe, which runs along the fuel tank as well into the rear fender. We also find other changes to the motorcycle which include a revision to its seat padding and it has got a new design for the pillion grabrail. Classic Legends have also added headlamp grill and flyscreen as optional extras.

The motorcycle has tried to retain some of the cycle parts which are telescopic front forks, preload-adjustable twin rear springs, a 280mm disc at the front, a 240mm rotar at the rear and dual-channel ABS.

The mechanical specifications which continue to feature are 293cc Bs6, liquid-cooled engine, single cylinder which produces 27bh of power at 6800rpm and 27.05 Nm of peak torque at 5000rpm, , with rear drum brakes and front disc. Its engine is paired to an same six speed gearbox. At the both ends, braking is now handled by the discs along with dual-channel ABS offered as standard. The new motorcycle is lighter by 2kgs, weighing about 172KG (kerb weight), these improve both performance and handling. The capacity of the fuel tank is about 14 liters.

Kind Gesture from the company

Jawa impressed many with its kind gesture; it gifted Jawa 42 to Mayur sheike for his bravery. However, the company feels it is very small token of appreciation, to what Railway pointman has done, to save the life of another; he put his life in danger. The motor cycle gifted to Mayur shelke is Nebula Blue in Color.