Keeway Vieste is Available in Choice of three Colors

The Keeway Motors has recently made its debut in India and it has launched 2 scooters in the nation. One of which is the Vieste 300. The Scooter is priced at an introductory Rs, 2.99 lakh and it is offered in a choice of 3 colors in the nation.



Since the Vieste 300 adopts a modern, maxi-scooter styling unlike the Sixties 300i, Keeway has aptly adorned it with few subtle colors. Matte Blue leans towards a darker shade and Matte white, which make the large dimensions of the Viestge 300 prominent. However, if you wish to have a sutler color, the Keeway Viestge is offered in a Matte Black color scheme. '

Now, underneath these paint schemes does lie a 278cc, single-cylinder, liquid cooled motor which produces around 18.7 bhp of power and 22Nm of peak torque. In comparison, the Aerox 155 which is the only other, maxi-scooter, puts out 14.79bhp and 13.9Nm from its 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. With regards to features, it would receive premium features such as LED Lighting, a semi digital instrument cluster, which consists of 2 analogue meters and an LCD screen and keyless operation.