Kia Expands Product line-up in India : Seltox X Line Variant unveiled

The South Korean car maker, Kia has further expanded its product line-up in India, with the debut of the Seltos X line Variant. In India, the latest product sits atop the Seltos line-up. The newly introduced, the kia Seltos X line would receive multiple exterior changes when compared to the regular Seltos variant. Few of the distinctive highlights include, 1st in segment 18 inch crystal cut matte graphite alloy wheels and the next is, the indigo Pera leatherette upholstery.



The Seltos X Line Features orange accents and also gloss back inserts around the vehicle to accentuate its sporty appeal. On the internet, the upcoming Seltos X line were leaked. As per the leaked information, we find the Seltos X line offers about 14 new features.

The vehicle is powered by a 1.5 litre diesel engine having 6 speed automatic gearbox which is capable of producing nearing to 113bhp as well as 250Nm of torque. This engine is also available having 6 speed manual transmissions. Apart from this, the SUV would be available in both 1.4 litre turbo petrol as well as 1.5 litre petrol engine options. The petrol unit comes mated with 6 speed manual as well as a 7 speed DCT option. The Seltos might be launched in India next month.



