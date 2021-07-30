Kia India Rolls Out New Finance Schemes for Prospective Customers

Kia India New Finance Schemes: Kia India has recently launched an array of finance as well as after sales initiative for all its patrons. To offer 2 unique services, the carmaker has successfully partnered with two banks; Yes Bank and ICICI bank. The two unique services offered are, first one, Peace of Mind and second one, zero worries Carnival ownership Programme. So, all those who are interested in purchasing Kia anytime soon, here you will find the range of finance solutions on offer.



First of all, customers who are willing to purchase the Kia Seltos as well as Kia Sonet can choose the flexible EMI scheme from ICICI bank. This includes affordable EMI instalments of Rs.767 per lakh for the initial 6 months. Additionally, the Kia owners would get a benefit of an EMI or Rs. 13,999 for the first 6 months, whereas the instalments can be paid in regular fixed EMIs. Both the plans can be availed for period up to 5 years and they can avail up to 100% of the ex-showoom price.

As the name goes, the zero worries carnival ownership programme helps supports 100% on road finance for customers who are willing to buy the Carnival MPV without paying any down payment, loan pre-payment charges, ownership cost. The Kia Carnival customers will get unique and no questions asked proposition, in case of accidental repairs.

Vice President and National Head-Sales and Marketing, Kia India, Hardeep Singh Brar, stated, in the present scenario, safer personal mobility is first priority, Kia's exclusive options would be instrumental in empowering the prospective customers to choose their desired Kia mobile. At Kia, we strongly believe in driving value with each step we would take, and these initiatives surely confirms our commitment to offer a superlative brand experience to our customer in line with our new brand transformation. We are very much confident, that these customized solutions will offer greater convenience to our patrons and they will be able to make their Kia ownership journey more convenient than ever before.



