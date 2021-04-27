Kia likely to Launch Refreshed Seltos and Sonet in May & Launch New Car, early Next Year

On Tuesday, Kia has made an announcement that its company sales have crossed 2.5 lakh in India alone in mere less than 22 months. In the month of May, Korean manufacturer likely to introduce refreshed Seltos and Sonet.

The other good news, confirmed by the top official, from the company is, the new product entry would be by early 2022. In all likelihood, Kia might also debut its 7-seater SUV, so that it would compete against Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari and MGH Hector Plus.

The company has also officially announced that, they have changed their corporate name from "Kia Motors India" to "Kia India".

The company also wishes to expand its present dealership network. Hardeep Singh, VP and head of sales and marketing, Kia India has stated, in order to strengthen its reach, Kia would be expanding its strong network to 360 touch points, which would cover 218 cities which includes even tier 3 as well as select tier-4 towns by the year end.

The company in over one and half years of sales operation in India, Kia has emerged as the 4th most sold car brand and it is also the fastest car maker to achieve 2,50,000 sales figure in the nation. More than 60% of Kia sales are from top variants, they include Seltos, Carnival and Sonet.

Kia is making plans to introduce a Gravity edition of Seltos alongside the refreshed model. Sonet is also expected to get a few of the changes for the model year 2021-22. Both these SUV's would feature the new "KIA" Logo, it signifies a very innovative approach to make change.

Kookhyum Shim, CEO and MD, Kia stated, we strive to create a rewarding experience which would enhance the life of our customers. Our vehicles do meet the aspiration of new age, innovative customers.

He further added, the company is leaving no stones unturned so that wait period is reduced, hence it working round the clock at the Ananthapur facility.