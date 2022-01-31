Kia Recalls More than 410,000 Vehicles In US, over faulty airbags, which may not deploy correctly

Kia is recalling above 410,000 vehicles over faulty airbags In US , which may not open rightly. This process would affect numerous Kia vehicles, which include Sedona, Soul Forte and Koup models starting from 2017 to 2019.

The recall affects the 2017 Kia Forte Koup and models including 2017 to 2017 Kia Fortes, 2017 to 2017 Kia Seonas, 2017 to 2019 Kia Souls and 2017 to 2019 Kia Soul EVs.

As per the company's recall report, which was filed earlier this week, it has been found contact between a control unit as well as memory chip on the circuit board in these vehicles do have potential to damage electrical units which operate airbag deployment.

An illuminated warning light would alert drivers impacted by the faulty condition, thus notifying them that the airbag unit might be hindered from activating during the crash and thus increasing the risk of injury, the National Highway Safety Administration stated in a statement.

Vehicle owners can take their cars to their local kia dealership in order to have the airbag system inspected, updated and also replaced at no cost. The company is expected to mail out letters, thus notifying the owners on 21 March.