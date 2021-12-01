Kia Reveals 1st Teaser of Kia Carens , an MPV-Global Debut 16th Dec, 2021

Kia Carens would be launched as a recreational vehicle; the official teaser has been revealed. Kia India, has stated that, with Carens, it would be able to address unmet needs of Indian customers by providing both, innovative as well as inspiring experiences which will help redefine family commuting in the nation.

The above vehicle is an outcome of the great efforts to both, find as well as reflect what Indian customers would really want by emphasizing on a family-oriented premium vehicle, which harmonizes high -tech features along with having practicality.

The Carens would provide a unique combination of a large family vehicle having the boldness of the SUV at the same time having signature innovative and smart technology.

Kia india's Managing Director and CEO have stated, we are really excited to provide 4th product for the Indian market, the Kia Carens. Kia desires to provide a premium and the comfortable family RV that has a 3-row seating configuration and features fitting in perfectly with India's urban lifestyle and road conditions.

The company is confident that, the above vehicle would definitely prove to be game changer, it is al set to shake up a few segments as well.

More details about Kia Carens

Kia Carens would be presented in a 3-row arrangement, having both petrol as well as engine options. From the leaked spy shots, it looks that Carens has similar design as Seltos, it has got larger rear doors and windshield along wither sharper shoulder lines. Being a 3 row model, it is positioned on a longer wheelbase relating to better leg room when compared to its rivals.

While conducting test, it revealed a new headlamp cluster, LED DRLs, a tiger nose front grille and new alloy wheels. It has also got wide, centrally positioned air intake as well as tall pillars. The Kia Carens were also spotted having long rear doors which would relate to easier ingress as well egress into its 3 row seats.

Cabin Comforts

The vehicle would get a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system having Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay connectivity having Bluelink. The SU would also receive ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System having features which include a blind spot monitoring as well as adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking. It would also sport a new digital instrument cluster, 360-degree camera, sunroof and wireless smartphone charger. Its safety features would include rear parking sensors, cruise control, hill start assist, ESC, push button start/stop feature as well as 6 airbags.

Kia Carens would be among only a few MPVs which are sold having both petrol and diesel engine options. Its competitors, Maruti Ertiga would only a petrol powertrain, while the Mahindra Marazzo is exclusively offered having a

1.5 liter diesel engine. The Innova Crysta however, comes both petrol as well as diesel engine options. Prices are also expected to be in Rs.15 lakh range.