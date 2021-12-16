Kia's Carens 7-Seater RV's Global Debut in India Today: What to Expect

Kia is all set to take the wraps of its 4th offering for the Indian markets today. This new vehicle is, touted as the recreational Vehicle. In the year, 2019, in the month of August, the Korean carmaker has entered the Indian market with the Seltos mid-size SUV.



Here, what you can expect from this upcoming kia Carens 7-seater

New Design Language

Kia Carens would be 3 row multi-purpose vehicle having an SUV llike stance, this is the 1st car from Kia in India, which would be based on the new design philosophy, opposite united. With regards to the front, it would feature Kia's new "Tiger Face design" with Star LED headlamps as well as DRLs. The official sketches of the Carens does reveal that, it would receive flat bonnet, sporty bumpers, boxy design having sharp creases for a muscular stance. The Carens would sport dual tone alloy wheel and it would also receive LED taillights having an LED Strip running across the length of the boot.

Lot of Features included

Similar to most other Kia cars, one can expect the Carens to have lots of features includes. Thanks to its official sketches, it is clear, that it would have large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment having all sorts of connectivity options as well as connected car tech and digital instrument cluster.

Powertrain options

Kia has not yet officially revealed, Carens powertrain options, but it is expected to have similarity with Seltos. Hence the Kia Carens might receive a 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is good for 113 hp and 144Nm along with a 1.5 litre turbocharged diesel engine which develops 113 hp of power and 250 Nm of torque.

Price and Rivals

The all-new Kia Carens would make its world premiere today, on 16th December, 2021.Its official launch would be in the 1st quarter of 2022. With Carens, the Kia company wishes to revolutionize the market by creating a new segment of its own. Kia Carens is expected to be priced between Rs.15 lakh to 20 lakh and it would take on the likes of the MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alacazar etc.