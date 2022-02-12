Know the Reason, why Baleno, Premium Hatchback is a popular Car

Baleno Vehicle was launched in the Month of October. Mr. Shashank Srivastava, senior executive director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, 2015 nearing to 10 lakh sales has crossed in the month of November, 2021. It only took mere 72 months to achieve this sales figure, in an average about 14,000 cars were sold each month, it has been the flagbearer of premium hatchback in India.

Very few cars have sold above 10 lakh units in India over their lifetime. These include Maruti 800, Alto, Omni, Wagon R, Swift and Dzire. From Hyundai India, Hyundai Santro and i10, from Tata motors, TATA indica. The latest as well as fastest to join the club is Baleno.

From FY17 to now, the sales share of premium hatchback has remained in the range of 22 to 24% of the overall passenger vehicle sales.

Baleno Automatic

In the year, 2015, the Baleno was one of the most affordable cars India, which came with the CVT automatic gearbox, but the new-generation Baleno to be launched in couple of weeks, might receive AGS (Auto Gear shift) gearbox.

The AGS (Maruti Suzuki's automated manual transmission gearbox is very cost effective, nearing to Rs.50,000 more expensive when compared to the manual.

As per the recent data, it has been indicated that, the new generation AGS is very competitive gearbox and it provides very similar driving experience as CVT does. In fact, few people have been rated it to be better than CVT.