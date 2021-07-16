Lamborghini Huracon STO officially launched in India at Rs.4.99 crore

On Thursday, 15th July, Lamaborghini Huracan HTO was officially launched in the Indian car market at Rs 4.99 crore(ex-showroom). The car is inspired by its racing heritage of Lamborghini Squadra Corse's one make Huracan Super Trofeo Evo race series, the Huracan STO does looks forward to carry the legacy of being ultimate with regards to car performance at the same time being road legal.



This sports car is powered by a V10 naturally-aspirated engine, it can produce nearing to 640hp and has about 565 Nm of torque, the Huracan STO is quite obviously impressively fast. In mere 3 seconds, it can easily cover about 100 kmph and in about 9 seconds, the sports car can achieve a top speed of 310 kmph. Lamborghini highlights that the STO is able to be lighting fast also due to its aerodynamic efficiency, as well as extensive use of the lightweight materials

Lamborghini Huracan STO exterior highlights

When it comes to front bonnet, fenders and the front bumpers consist one single component, the cofango, created by Lamborghini engineers. On the front bonnet, the new air ducts claim to increase the airflow via the central radiator, which, in turn helps cool down the engine faster. To the newly designed underbody and to the rear diffuser, a new front splitter directs airflow. Around the front wheels, the side profile of the cofango directs airflow, thus reducing drag.

Lightweight approach

For Lamborghini Huracan STO, carbon fiber has been very much extensively used on the Huracan STO, Lamborghini body, in fact, almost of 75% of the exterior panel is carbon fiber.

Additionally car maker has stated, what is the major highlight is, its R&D department has adopted a carbon fiber "sandwich technique, for its rear fender, which could be commonly seen as well made use in the aerospace industry.

The Windscreen on the STO is 20% lighter when compared to one on Huracan performance while magnesium rims further brings down the overall weight of the vehicle.

There exists three drive modes on offer, STO, Trofeo and Pioggia, the first one is the default and it is meant for normal road conditions. In Trofeo mode, entire systems are optimized so that dry asphalt as well as the fastest lap times on track. Pioggia (rain) mode helps optimizes traction control, torque vectoring, rear wheel steering and ABS on the wet asphalt.

Braking duties are handled by CCM-R brakes, which draw on materials expertise from F1 applications. Lamborghini stated stress resistance is about 60 higher when compared to traditional CCB, with maximum brake power got improved nearing to 25% and longitudinal deceleration by 7%.

Cabin highlights

The Lamborghini Huracan STO interiors has received extensive usage of carbon fiber, featuring throughout the cockpit, which also includes sports seats in full carbon fiber, an Alcantara interior having, Lamborghini's Carbonskin, carpets are replaced by floormats in carbon fiber and it has got fully carbon fiber lightweight door panels having the doorlatch as opener.

A roll bar having 4 point seatbelts along with newly designed front trunk for helmet storage have also been incorporated. The main touchscreen unit manages the car's functions which include drive mode indicator, the LDV1 system, tire pressure as well as brake temperatures.

Additionally, it is also possible for the owners to fully personalize both interior as well as exterior their purchases.







