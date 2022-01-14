Lamborghini records its best year ever

New Delhi: Automobili Lamborghini ended 2021 with a remarkable all-time record: 8,405 cars were delivered worldwide, making it the companys best year ever on that front. Sales were up by 13 percent in 2020 due to a targeted and monitored growth strategy.

Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, commented: "This record has provided confirmation of four factors for us: the solidity of our strategic plan, our brand's outstanding international reputation, the competence and passion of our people and the exceptional professionalism and dynamism shown by our 173 dealers in 52 markets, who have continued to invest alongside us at a challenging, uncertain time."



There was double-digit growth in all three of the macro-regions where Lamborghini is established: America (+14 percent), Asia Pacific (+14 percent) and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa, +12 per cent). The company maintains a fairly balanced split between them in global volumes, which stand at 35 percent, 27percent and 39 percent respectively. In terms of individual markets, the USA held on to top spot (2,472 units, +11 percent), while China leaped into second place (935, +55 percent). They were followed by Germany (706, +16 percent) and the United Kingdom (564, +9 percent). There was also an increase in the figures for Lamborghini's home market of Italy, where 359 cars were delivered in total (+3 percent).



In terms of models, there was ongoing success for the Urus Super SUV with 5,021 units delivered. It was followed by the V10-powered Huracán, which saw a strong increase in sales up to 2,586 thanks to the strong impetus provided by the Huracán STO. In addition, there were 798 Aventadors (V12 model) delivered all over the world.

The sales outlook continues positively into the new year, thanks to a substantial order portfolio that already covers almost the entire production planned in 2022. Lamborghini plans to unveil four new products over the next 12 months.

Winkelmann added: "We are stronger than ever as we prepare to embark on a period of profound transformation and move towards an even more sustainable future. In 2022 we'll be doing our utmost to consolidate the current performance and get ready for the arrival of our future hybrid range from 2023 onwards."