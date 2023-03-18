Lamborghini to make debut of its Entry-level URS in India Soon

Lamborghini, known to make luxury car is gearing up, to launch its entry-level Urus S in India very soon. The above SUV would be replacing the existing Urus SUV in the nation. This vehicle is more likely to make it debut next month.

The Lamborghini Urus S would be positioned below the Lamborghini Urus performante SUV, that was launched recently.

Lamborghini Urus is the company's best-selling car in India. It accounted for more than half of the Lamborghini cars sold in India for the year, 2022. The company has sold more than 200 units of the Lamborghini Urus previous year.

Coming back to Lamborghini Urus S, the SUV has launched in the month of September previous year for the global markets. The design of the new Urus S has inspirations from the Urus Perfomante SUV. These include the redesigned front as well as rear bumpers, the quad exhaust outlets at the rear, vented bonnet having carbon-fibre treatment and carbon-fibre roof. The front skid plates are finished in matte black stainless steel, while the SUV stands on a set of 21 inch alloy wheels having new designs. The size of the wheels can be upgraded to 23 inches as well.

Interior Theme

The SUV features a dual-tone interior them having different contrasting trim and stitching. Additionally, it also comes along with connectivity features such as satellite navigation, Apple Carplay, Android Auto and a digital car key.

Lamborghini Urus S comes powered by a 4.0 litre twin-turbocharged V8 that generates about 666 horsepower and 850 Newton meters of torque. It is heavier than the performante and hence a tad slower to pick up speed.

Meanwhile, the company has recently stated that it is planning to introduce hybrid technology in its Indian models by the end of 2024. This move is part of Lamborghini's strategy to reduce the emissions from its cars by 50% in the near future. A top company executive made the announcement.

The company's current line-up in India includes three models, the premium SUV Urus and two super sports cars, the Huracan Tecnica and Aventador, with prices starting from Rs. 3 crore onwards. By the year, 2028, the company has plans to bring in a fourth model globally which is going to be fully electric model.