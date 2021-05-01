Leaked Images of New Hunter 350 & Himalayan have Surfaced on the Internet Again

Some time back, the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 as well as Hunter 350 were spotted testing. Now, yet again the leaked images of, both Himalayan as well as new Hunter 350 has been leaked on the internet. These images were taken at Tindivanam-Melmaruvathur highway.

From the images, it can be clearly observed, the Hunter 350 has got a circular headlamp, indicators and tail lamp. We find even the mirrors are circular and they are mounted on the wide handlebars. It has received a single piece seat and the disc brakes on both ends. The bike is expected to receive the same 349cc motor and would be based on the new "J" platform from the Meteor350.

The Himalayan has also been spotted in the images, there are chances that it could be an accessorized version and it may not be a new model. The tourer has got circular mirrors as well as headlamp along with a rectangular-ish section as well as indicators.

The bike has also received scooped out single piece seat, elevated exhaust and a rear carrier. For the purpose of effective braking, it uses disc on both ends. Dual-purpose along with spoke wheels are also seen. The Concrete info on its engine as well as the chasis is still awaited.

Upon its arrival, the new Himalayan would be competing against the KTM 390 adventure and BMW 310 GS. Meanwhile, the Hunter 350 would be competing against the likes of the H'ness CBC350, Beneli Imperiale 400 and Jawa 42.