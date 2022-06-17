Mahindra confirms engine options & drive system on board for new Scorpio N

There has been excitement around with the launch of upcoming Mahindra Scorpio N. Almost similar level of craze was witnessed for previous 2 major launches of Mahindra, namely new gen Thar and XUV700. With the Scorpio N, Mahindra clearly wishes to score a hat-trick, by witnessing the initial response, it is well poised to achieve its goal.

Official unveiling of the SUV has been scheduled for 27th June and Media Drives are planned for the very next day.

Ahead of the same, new leaks of Scorpio N has been surfacing with every passing hour. Along with leaks, official teasers as well as updates from Mahindra has been shared.

One of the latest update from the Mahindra confirms the engine options on offer with Mahindra Scorpio N.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio N-Engine

As expected, the Mahindra Scorpio N would be offered in choice of petrol as well as diesel engine options. Both would be offered having either an automatic or manual gearbox. Apart from this, Mahindra has also confirmed that, Scorpio 2022 would be offered with 2WD as well as 4WD drive systems. This the 1st time Mahindra has confirmed that, the drive system for new Scorpio.

Trademarked 4Xplor

Mahindra has also trademarked 4Xplor which as per the source would be the name of all 4WD variants of the Scorpio N. Leaks have also suggested that, Mahindra would be launching the Scorpio N in a total of 28 trims and nearing to 6 to 8 of them are expected to feature 4WD Capabilities.

The SUV would be getting both tried as well as tested 2.2 litre turbo diesel and 2 litre turbo petrol motors from Mahindra.

Both the engines also would power the new gen Thar and XUV700. However, the power output figures for the Scorpio N would be broadly higher when compared to thar but would be lower that of XUV700.

Lower end diesel trims would have the 2.2 litre mhawk unit churning out about 130 PS while the higher trims would have a configuration for the power output of 160 PS as standard. Transmission options would include 6-speed manual as well as 6 speed automatic. 4x4 would be available in some mid as well as top end petrol and diesel trims.