Mahindra Group to foray into electric 4-wheeler segment, launch in July 2022

Mahindra Born Electric will be in the affordable segment, especially in the compact SUV form factor. The above company, is all set to foray into the electric 4-wheeler segment for the 1st time.

Anand Mahindra, the Group Chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra Group on 11th February has made this major announcement.

The teaser offers us the glimpse of electric SUV's which would be expected to hit the Indian roads by July 2022. The above move, would help the company to rival against other Indian brands such as TATA motors and Maruti Suzuki along with other players such as Hyundai and MG Motor who are into EV already.

Include the tweet

We're imagining a whole new World. And the first babies to be born in this new World are getting restless… @born_electric #BornElectricVision

pic.twitter.com/LDpBXBbd87 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 11, 2022

These electric SUV would be designed in UK at Oxfordshire. And we are imagining a whole new world and the 1st babies to be born in this new world are getting restless. Anand Mahindra has Tweeted.



Anand Mahindra in his tweet, also stated, today we reveals our Born Electric Vision, Coming soon, July 2022.

We find, apart from these new electric vehicles, Mahindra is also converting its favourable SUV, XUV300 into electric. As per the reports, Mahindra XUV300 would be more realistic in the 2nd phase this year.

Like all other OEM's, the Mahindra is also investing heavily in sustainable mobility. It has partnered with Hero electric for the development electric two wheelers and four wheelers in the later part.