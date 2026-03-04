DLSA invites applications for PLVs

Guntur: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Guntur, has issued a notification inviting applications for appointment of Para Legal Volunteers (PLVs). Chairman of the DLSA and principal district judge B Sai Kalyan Chakravarthy issued a press statement to this effect on Tuesday. Applications are invited from eligible candidates in various categories on or before March 18. The PLVs act as a bridge between the common public and the Legal Services Institutions. They serve as intermediaries to reduce the gap between people and legal aid systems. The Legal Services Authority provides training to PLVs on laws and the legal system to create awareness and enable them to assist effectively.

They are also trained to help resolve minor disputes at the grassroots level, thereby saving time and reducing inconvenience for parties who would otherwise approach Legal Services Authorities or ADR Centres.

In cases where disputes cannot be resolved at the initial stage, PLVs may guide the concerned parties to ADR Centres.

With the assistance of the Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, such matters may be referred for mediation. Through this process, issues can be resolved amicably or, if necessary, appropriate legal remedies can be pursued. It was clarified that PLVs should not expect any remuneration for their services.

Applicants must have passed SSC, possess sound health and good comprehension skills, and demonstrate a commitment to serving the underprivileged sections of society. They should show concern for the welfare and upliftment of marginalised and weaker sections.

Teachers, retired government employees and senior citizens, Master of Social Work students and teachers, Anganwadi workers, doctors, students, including law students are eligible. The selection process will be conducted by a committee constituted by the DLSA through personal interviews. Depending on the number of applications received, candidates may be shortlisted.

Eligible candidates are required to submit their complete bio-data along with email ID and phone number, a recent passport-size photograph, a copy of the SSC certificate, and a copy of the caste certificate (if applicable). Applications may be submitted to the DLSA office either by post, in person, or through the filing box on or before March 18.