Mahindra is Providing Numerous Discounts on its Cars in India

Mahindra has recently made an announcement of varied discounts on a few of its popular cars in India, which include KUV100 NXT, XUV300, Marazzo and the Alturas G4. These offers are valid till the end of this month and it can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses and corporate benefits.



These discounts may vary depending on the variants as well as location.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT: Price begins at Rs.6.08 lakh

Mahindra KUV100 NXT is presently available with offers worth Rs.61,005, including a cash discount of up to Rs.38,055. The car has got a minimalistic grille, 15-inch alloy wheels, sleek headlights, a rear spoiler. Inside, it has got 2 airbags, 6 seats and 7-inch infotainment console. The SUV runs on a 1.2 liter petrol engine which generates about 82hp of power and 115Nm of torque.

Mahindra XUV300: Price begins at Rs. 7.95 lakh

Mahindra XUV300 offered with varied benefits worth Rs. 69,003, comprising an exchange offer up to Rs. 25,000. The SUV boasts a chromed grille, projector headlights, roof rails and 17-inch alloy wheels. There exist a 5-seater cabin with a 7-inch infotainment panel as well as 7 airbags. The vehicle is presently available with a 1.2-liter turbo petrol engine(108.6hp/200Nm) and 1.5-liter turbo-diesel mill(115hp/300Nm).

Mahindra Marazzo: Price starts at Rs. 12.42 lakh

Mahindra Marazzo is offered with discounts worth Rs.35,200, which include an exchange offer nearing to Rs.15,000. The 4-wheeler flaunts projector headlamps, a chrome-finished grille, and a rear spoiler. Inside, there is 2 airbags, 7-inch infotainment grille and a USB charger. It is fuelled by a 1.5-liter diesel engine, which churns out 121hp of power and 300Nm of peak torque.

Mahindra Alturas G4: Price starts at Rs. 28.77 lakh

Finally, the Alturas G4 would be available with offers worth Rs. 69,003 comprising a cash discount of up to Rs. 30,003. The car has a chromed grilled, roof rails, sleek headlights and 18-inch alloy wheels. It has received a 7-seater cabin having 8-inch infotainment panel and 9 airbags. The SUV is fuelled by a 2.2 liter diesel engine which produces 178.5hp/420Nm.