Concern over fate of Indian workers in Gulf

Guntur: CPI leader Dr K Narayana demanded an immediate halt of US-Israel attacks on Iran and urged them to take steps to establish peace. He participated in the protest conducted by the CPI Guntur district committee at Sankar Vilas Centre here and burned an effigy of former US President Donald Trump.

Speaking on the occasion, Narayana criticised what he described as “dictatorial and terror-like policies” of the US. He called upon the international community to collectively resist unilateral military actions targeting sovereign nations.

He alleged that countries opposing US strategic and economic interests were being systematically targeted. Referring to past interventions in Iraq and Venezuela, he said such actions had destabilised regions and endangered global peace. He criticised Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating that their policies had contributed to rising global tensions.

He urged the government of India to pursue an independent foreign policy safeguarding national interests and expressed concern that escalating tensions with Iran could impact India’s oil imports, potentially leading to higher fuel prices and economic strain. CPI leaders Ajay Kumar, Kota Malyadri were present.