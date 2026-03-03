Meet on JSP membership drive held

Ongole: A membership drive meeting for the Janasena Party Ongole Parliament constituency was held at Ravi Priya Mall, Ongole, on Monday. Erstwhile Prakasam District Janasena Party president and Ongole Urban Development Authority Chairman Shaik Reyaz presided over the meeting, while former minister and Anakapalli MLA Konatala Ramakrishna attended as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, Reyaz urged every member to enrol their family, friends, and well-wishers as party members, aiming to submit the maximum registrations to Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan by March 14.

He emphasised that membership will be a priority criterion for party and nominated posts.

Ramakrishna expressed that Prakasam district should lead the state in membership enrollment, noting that Pawan Kalyan’s governance is winning widespread public appreciation across Andhra Pradesh.

JSP senior leader and managing director of the Ravi Priya Mall, Kandi Ravisankar, assured that Jana Sainiks and Veera Mahilas are fully prepared to achieve maximum enrolments in the Ongole Parliament segment. District committee members, mandal presidents, and party workers participated in large numbers.