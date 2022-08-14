Mahindra Scorpio Classic Already Launched: Price to be Announced on 20th August,2022

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic has been launched in India. The new Mahindra Scorpio Classic would be sold in 2 variants, one would be classic S and other one would be Classic S 11, alongside the new Mahindra Scorpio-N, which has been recently launched in India.



On 20th August, Mahindra to announce the prices for the new Scorpio Classic.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd, stated that, "Scorpio is definitely a landmark model, which has been reinforced the Mahindra's reputation of being a manufacturer of authentic and highly desirable SUVs.

With more than 8 lakh customers, the Scorpio has got an unbeatable fan following and it continues to be loved by the proud owners and trusted by eminent institutions such as armed forces, para-military and internal security forces.

With the launch of Scorpio Classic, we would be providing the Scorpio fans as well as enthusiasts a tough yet authentic SUV built to exhibit an " Attitude like never before".

The new Mahindra Scorpio Classic would receive design as well as mechanical updates while featuring Mahindra's new twin peaks logo.

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio would receive an updated front grille as well as redesigned bonnet as well as tweaked bumpers while retaining its unmistakable silhouette.

This new Scorpio Classic would be sold in 5 exterior shades, which include

-Red Rage

-Napoli Back

-Dsat Silver

-Pearl White

-Newly introduced Galaxy Grey

As per the Mahindra, the new engine is about 55 kgs lighter and 14 % more efficiency when compared to earlier generation model. The Scorpio Classic is powered by second-gen mHawk which makes 130 bhp and 300 Nm of torque with the help of 6 speed manual gearbox.

Mahindra has also gone ahead, with the suspension setup having MTV-CL technology to deliver better ride as well as handling and it has tweaked the steering system. Overall, it has combined with the lighter engine, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic must ride better when compared to the older vehicle.

While speaking about the features, the 2022 Classic has also got LED headlights, LED DRLs and fog lamps as well as 17-inch alloy wheels amongst others. Inside, the new Mahindra Scorpio Classic it would receive 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system having phone mirroring and smartphone connectivity, a two-tone beige as well as black interior and wood inserts on the dash and quilted upholstery.

Test Drives are available starting today, across the Mahindra Dealerships, while as mentioned before, the prices for the 2022 Mahindra Classic would be announced on August 20th.