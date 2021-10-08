  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Auto > Auto News

Mahindra XUV700 Prices increased: bookings start again on 8th Oct

Mahindra XUV700
x

Mahindra XUV700 

Highlights

Bookings for the Mahindra XUV700 would begin from today onwards, since the 1st 25,000 units having launch pricing were booked in less than an hour, to be exact, in 57 minutes.Mahindra XUV700 New Prices

Bookings for the Mahindra XUV700 would begin from today onwards, since the 1st 25,000 units having launch pricing were booked in less than an hour, to be exact, in 57 minutes, however, the Mahindra has hiked the price for XUV700 range and this price would be valid for next 25,000 bookings. Deliveries are set to begin by Diwali.

The XUV700 Prices have on average increased by Rs.40, 000 to Rs.50, 000.

Secondly, the new prices would be valid for next 25,000 bookings.

Mahindra XUV700 New Prices

Variant Old Price New Price Difference
MX Petrol Rs.12.49 lakh Rs.11. 99 lakh Rs.50,000
MX Diesel Rs. 12.99 lakh Rs12.49 lakh Rs. 50,000
AX3 Petrol MT (5 seat) Rs.14.49 lakh Rs. 13.99 lakh Rs.50,000
AX3 Petrol AT(5 seat) Rs.15.99 lakh Rs.15.59 lakh Rs.40,000
AX3 Diesel MT (5 Seat) Rs.14.99 lakh Rs.14.59 lakh Rs.40,000
AX3 Diesel MT(7 Seat) Rs. 15.69 lakh Rs.15.19 lakh Rs.50,000
AX5 petrol MT(5 seat Rs.15.49 lakh Rs.14.99 lakh Rs.50,000
AX5 Petrol AT(5 seat) Rs.17.09 lakh Rs.16.59 lakh Rs.50,000
AX5 Diesel MT(5 seat) Rs16.09 lakh Rs.15.59 lakh Rs.50,000
AX5 Diesel AT(5 Seat) Rs.17.69 lakh Rs.17.1 9 lakh Rs.50,000
AX5 Petrol AT(7 Seat) Rs.16.09 lakh Rs15.59 lakh Rs.50,000
Ax5 Diesel MT(7 Seat) Rs.16.69 lakh Rs.15.59 lakh Rs.50,000
AX5 Diesel AT(7 Seat) Rs.18.29 lakh Rs.17.79 lakh Rs.50,000
AX7 Petrol MT Rs.17.99 lakh Rs.17.59 lakh Rs.40,000
AX7 Petrol AT Rs.19.59 lakh Rs.19.19 lakh Rs.40,000
AX Diesel MT Rs.18.59 lakh Rs.18.19 lakh Rs.40,000
AX7 Diesel AT Rs20.19 lakh Rs.19.79 lakh Rs.50,000
AX7 Diesel AT AWD Rs21.49 lakh Rs.21.09 lakh Rs.40,000
AX7 Petrol AT Luxury Pack Rs.21.29 lakh Rs.20.99 Rs.30,000
AX7 Diesel MT Luxury Pack Rs.20.19 lakh Rs.19.99 lakh Rs.30,000
AX7 Diesel AT Luxury Pack RS.21.89 lakh Rs.21.59 lakh Rs.30,000
AX7 Diesel AT AWD Luxury Pack Rs.22.99 lakh Rs22.89 lakh Rs.10,000

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X