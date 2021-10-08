Mahindra XUV700 Prices increased: bookings start again on 8th Oct
Highlights
Bookings for the Mahindra XUV700 would begin from today onwards, since the 1st 25,000 units having launch pricing were booked in less than an hour, to be exact, in 57 minutes, however, the Mahindra has hiked the price for XUV700 range and this price would be valid for next 25,000 bookings. Deliveries are set to begin by Diwali.
The XUV700 Prices have on average increased by Rs.40, 000 to Rs.50, 000.
Secondly, the new prices would be valid for next 25,000 bookings.
Mahindra XUV700 New Prices
|Variant
|Old Price
|New Price
|Difference
|MX Petrol
|Rs.12.49 lakh
|Rs.11. 99 lakh
|Rs.50,000
|MX Diesel
|Rs. 12.99 lakh
|Rs12.49 lakh
|Rs. 50,000
|AX3 Petrol MT (5 seat)
|Rs.14.49 lakh
|Rs. 13.99 lakh
|Rs.50,000
|AX3 Petrol AT(5 seat)
|Rs.15.99 lakh
|Rs.15.59 lakh
|Rs.40,000
|AX3 Diesel MT (5 Seat)
|Rs.14.99 lakh
|Rs.14.59 lakh
|Rs.40,000
|AX3 Diesel MT(7 Seat)
|Rs. 15.69 lakh
|Rs.15.19 lakh
|Rs.50,000
|AX5 petrol MT(5 seat
|Rs.15.49 lakh
|Rs.14.99 lakh
|Rs.50,000
|AX5 Petrol AT(5 seat)
|Rs.17.09 lakh
|Rs.16.59 lakh
|Rs.50,000
|AX5 Diesel MT(5 seat)
|Rs16.09 lakh
|Rs.15.59 lakh
|Rs.50,000
|AX5 Diesel AT(5 Seat)
|Rs.17.69 lakh
|Rs.17.1 9 lakh
|Rs.50,000
|AX5 Petrol AT(7 Seat)
|Rs.16.09 lakh
|Rs15.59 lakh
|Rs.50,000
|Ax5 Diesel MT(7 Seat)
|Rs.16.69 lakh
|Rs.15.59 lakh
|Rs.50,000
|AX5 Diesel AT(7 Seat)
|Rs.18.29 lakh
|Rs.17.79 lakh
|Rs.50,000
|AX7 Petrol MT
|Rs.17.99 lakh
|Rs.17.59 lakh
|Rs.40,000
|AX7 Petrol AT
|Rs.19.59 lakh
|Rs.19.19 lakh
|Rs.40,000
|AX Diesel MT
|Rs.18.59 lakh
|Rs.18.19 lakh
|Rs.40,000
|AX7 Diesel AT
|Rs20.19 lakh
|Rs.19.79 lakh
|Rs.50,000
|AX7 Diesel AT AWD
|Rs21.49 lakh
|Rs.21.09 lakh
|Rs.40,000
|AX7 Petrol AT Luxury Pack
|Rs.21.29 lakh
|Rs.20.99
|Rs.30,000
|AX7 Diesel MT Luxury Pack
|Rs.20.19 lakh
|Rs.19.99 lakh
|Rs.30,000
|AX7 Diesel AT Luxury Pack
|RS.21.89 lakh
|Rs.21.59 lakh
|Rs.30,000
|AX7 Diesel AT AWD Luxury Pack
|Rs.22.99 lakh
|Rs22.89 lakh
|Rs.10,000
