Mahindra XUV700 Prices increased: bookings start again on 8th Oct

Bookings for the Mahindra XUV700 would begin from today onwards, since the 1st 25,000 units having launch pricing were booked in less than an hour, to be exact, in 57 minutes, however, the Mahindra has hiked the price for XUV700 range and this price would be valid for next 25,000 bookings. Deliveries are set to begin by Diwali.



The XUV700 Prices have on average increased by Rs.40, 000 to Rs.50, 000.

Secondly, the new prices would be valid for next 25,000 bookings.

Mahindra XUV700 New Prices

Variant Old Price New Price Difference MX Petrol Rs.12.49 lakh Rs.11. 99 lakh Rs.50,000 MX Diesel Rs. 12.99 lakh Rs12.49 lakh Rs. 50,000 AX3 Petrol MT (5 seat) Rs.14.49 lakh Rs. 13.99 lakh Rs.50,000 AX3 Petrol AT(5 seat) Rs.15.99 lakh Rs.15.59 lakh Rs.40,000 AX3 Diesel MT (5 Seat) Rs.14.99 lakh Rs.14.59 lakh Rs.40,000 AX3 Diesel MT(7 Seat) Rs. 15.69 lakh Rs.15.19 lakh Rs.50,000 AX5 petrol MT(5 seat Rs.15.49 lakh Rs.14.99 lakh Rs.50,000 AX5 Petrol AT(5 seat) Rs.17.09 lakh Rs.16.59 lakh Rs.50,000 AX5 Diesel MT(5 seat) Rs16.09 lakh Rs.15.59 lakh Rs.50,000 AX5 Diesel AT(5 Seat) Rs.17.69 lakh Rs.17.1 9 lakh Rs.50,000 AX5 Petrol AT(7 Seat) Rs.16.09 lakh Rs15.59 lakh Rs.50,000 Ax5 Diesel MT(7 Seat) Rs.16.69 lakh Rs.15.59 lakh Rs.50,000 AX5 Diesel AT(7 Seat) Rs.18.29 lakh Rs.17.79 lakh Rs.50,000 AX7 Petrol MT Rs.17.99 lakh Rs.17.59 lakh Rs.40,000 AX7 Petrol AT Rs.19.59 lakh Rs.19.19 lakh Rs.40,000 AX Diesel MT Rs.18.59 lakh Rs.18.19 lakh Rs.40,000 AX7 Diesel AT Rs20.19 lakh Rs.19.79 lakh Rs.50,000 AX7 Diesel AT AWD Rs21.49 lakh Rs.21.09 lakh Rs.40,000 AX7 Petrol AT Luxury Pack Rs.21.29 lakh Rs.20.99 Rs.30,000 AX7 Diesel MT Luxury Pack Rs.20.19 lakh Rs.19.99 lakh Rs.30,000 AX7 Diesel AT Luxury Pack RS.21.89 lakh Rs.21.59 lakh Rs.30,000 AX7 Diesel AT AWD Luxury Pack Rs.22.99 lakh Rs22.89 lakh Rs.10,000



