Maruti Suzuki Launched Today, New Age Baleno: Price begins at RS 6.35 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has today, launched New Age Baleno, the start price of the vehicle is about Rs 6.35 lakh. This one is a facelift premium hatchback, it is a five-seater.

Maruti Suzuki has finally launched its much-anticipated New Baleno in India for Rs. 6.35 lakh(ex-showroom). The company is offering the new age Baleno in 4 variants having top spec version, which has been priced for Rs. 9.49 lakh (Ex-showroom). This vehicle would receive multiple segment-first features, thus making it most advanced Maruti and it would also receive numerous design updates.

Some of the updates of New Age Baleno

The new age Baleno would receive a new set of headlights with DRLS wide grille upfront. Its rear end would receive new taillight design LEDs having a few changes with regards to bumper design. It has also got a new set of 10 spoke alloy wheels.

Color options

-Nexa Blue

-Opulent Red

Luxe Beige

-Pearl Arctic white

-Grandeur Grey

-Splendid Silver

Engine

The new Baleno comes with a 1.2 litre K series Dual Jet petrol engine with idle start/stop system.

Technology, is one of the notable updates

The new age Baleno comes with the tAgline "Tech goes Bold". The segment-first HUD and a 360-degree view camera are here to make life easier. This new-gen Suzuki connect provides a galaxy of connected-car features such as remote vehicle access, trip details and smart geo-fencing.

Check the video :Walk around | 2022 Maruti Baleno Top Model Alpha Trim









Safety features

The new Baleno receives 20 plus safety features, which include 6 airbags, ABS with EBD and more.

Success story

Baleno was first launched in the month of Oct, 2015, the Baleno has got many records so far. Maruti Suzuki has managed to sell about 1 million units of the hatch in just 6 years.

One of the top 5 selling cars since Launch

The Baleno has so far sold in 102 nations across the world, it has been one of the top 5 selling cars in India.