Maruti Suzuki Recently Released Teaser of Its New Off Road car, 2022 Jimny

Maruti Suzuki has recently rolled out a teaser of its upcoming car, which would more likely be the, much-awaited Jimny SUV.



The teaser released by the company, uses the tagline, this just in, a wild adventurous ride, has been spotted making its way through varied terrains. Everyone has one question, what car is this?.

The teasers shows that car tyres does mark on off road/desert trail, which tends to lead us to believe that the car might be nothing else but an upcoming Jimny SUV, while we find he company tends to make its three door version of the SUV in its Manesar, Harayana plant, the same would be exported to the world markets. On the other hand, we find our nation; India is slated to receive the longer 5 door version of the Jimny, which is presently being developed.

In India, the Mahindra vehicle has already launched its new Gen Thar SUV and also new Gen Gurkha has been recently launched. The Maruti's upcoming Jimy SUV would be a direct rival to both the hardcore off roaders. The new India –spec 5 door LWB version of the Maruti Suzuki is expected to go on sale in India in the year, 2022.

The international Spec Jimy comes having 1.4 litre mild hybrid turbocharged petrol engines, however, for our nation, India, 1.5 litre K15N petrol can be used. The similar engine can also found in present Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza and XL6 cars from Maruti. The above engine is rated to produce nearing to 103bhp of maximum power at 6000 rpm, along with 138 Nm of peak torque at 4400 rpm. The engine would come mated with a 5 speed manual gearbox and it would have optional 4 Speed automatic torque converter transmission might also be offered