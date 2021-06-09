Mercedes-Benz S –class is expected to launch in India by June 2021

By the end of this month, the new Mercedes-Benz S-class is expected to launch in India. The luxury limousine from the Mercedes is slated for sale in a special launch edition, along with a choice of 6 cylinder, for both petrol and diesel engines.

-The Mercedes S-class launch Edition would be CBU import

-It would be available in S 400d and S 450 variants

-Both these variants would receive standard all-wheel drive

Mercedes-Benz-S-class Launch Edition: What you will receive?

The above model is all set to debut in India as a CBU import Launch Edition. The flagship sedan would be offered with a long list of features, some of which may or may not be available as options on the locally assembled models. Starting with the exterior features, the S-class Launch Edition would feature "Mercedes" new "Digital Light" LED headlamps. The Launch Edition will also feature AMG line trim; this would offer the car a sportier look having aggressive design elements and alloy wheels.

The new OLED Touchscreen would run Mercedes latest MBUX system (NTG7) and also it would have feature voice, facial as well as fingerprint recognition. The system also feature's 320GB worth of storage along with 16GB of ram. The launch edition models will have 64 colour active ambient lighting, massaging seats up front, Burmester 4D surround sound system. Another unique feature to the S-class would be that, luxury limousine would come equipped with rear front airbags.

Exterior Colour and upholstery

The buyers can choose about 5 colors, they include Onyx Black, Designo Diamond white, Anthracite blue, Emerald Green, Rubellite Red. The former two would be available with either Sienna brown & Macchiato beige Nappa leather upholstery, while the other three would be offered with either one depending on the exterior colour.

Engine Details

S-Class launch Edition would be available in two variants, the diesel 400d 4Matic and the petrol 450 4Matic. The S 400d would use the familiar OM656 in line six diesel engine, which is used in other large new Mercedes in India and would develop 326hp and a notable 700Nm of torque.When it comes, to S400d, it would use the familiar OM656 in line six diesel engine used in other large new Mercedes in India, it would develop 326hp and a notable 700Nm of torque. The S 450 petrol would feature an in line six turbo charged unit, putting out nearing to 362hp and 500Nm of torque. For both variants, all-wheel drive as well as 9-speed automatic gearbox would be standard.

Rivals

Similar to its predecessor, the all-new S-class would go up against its tradition rivals, namely the Audi A8 and BMW 7 series in the Indian Market.

Apart from being available in standard wheelbase form, Mercedes would be introducing its flagship Maybach S-class luxury limousine and next we can expect all electric vehicle, the EQS flagship sedan.