Mercedes-Benz to start manufacturing electric cars in India

BMW has claimed victory over Mercedes-Benz in the Global Luxury car sales in CY21, as far as the Indian market is concerned, but Mercedes-Benz India has sold nearing to equal number of cars as competitors. The Audi India as well as BMW Group India put together.

On Wednesday, the German Luxury carmaker has made an announcement that, it has sold about 11,242 new cars in CY21 (42.5% sales growth above 7893 units in the year, 2020 and enjoys a significant 41% share in the luxury car space. The BMW group India has sold about 8,876 cars and Audi India has sold about 3293 units in the CY21(total 12,169 units).

Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India stated that, year, 2022 would be another milestone year, and it aims to lead the luxury EV segment by expanding its EV portfolio with the debut of the EQS, which would be locally produced.

The Mercedes-Benz India, has launched the EQC EV in the CY20 as an CBU import.

The local manufacturing of the EQs, has stated, that it is a step in the right direction for the company towards the mainstreaming luxury EV's.

The Schwenk added that, for CY22, the Mercedes-Benz India, expects double digit growth over CY21. We believe, we can get to one of our better years in the CY22. We do not think, we would to get our best sales number but definitely we would significantly up from where we are today.

The carmaker's best annual sales came in CY18, when it sold 15,538 units.

Key sales drivers in CY21 were the A-class Limousine, E-Class LWB and S-Class Luxury sedans and the GLA, GLC, GLE and GLS SUVs.