Mercedes Unveils its New Car- BENZ EQS

Mercedes BENZ EQs, it's a new Electrical Vehicle from Mercedes and it does not resemble, with anything which has been previously produced by the company. Gorden Wagener, Design Chief, stated, definitely, it is no accident, the EQS designed by the company, would offer new shape to Mercedes, it will help the manufacturer define an entirely new generation of luxury cars.

This luxurious EV has got the crown reserved for the world's most aerodynamic car in the world; this EQS is a drag queen. Its look has been designed in such a manner, that it looks as if the car does not have an ICE under its bonnet.

The above vehicle has received a distinctive liftback shape, its image was revealed online overnight and it has proudly set a new record, low for air resistance. Its Cd number is mere 0.20, this is definitely far below the previous best of 0.22, which was jointly held by two other Mercedes Models, small A-Class Sedan and the latest S-Class limo.

The EQS is the 1st one to use Mercedes new purpose designed kit containing scalable EV components. This is for sure, not the last one and three more are in the pipeline for production and in the near future there would be even more.

The curve of an archer's bow, from here the EQS got its inspiration. Mercedes has called it one-bow design and the same look would be featured in other EQ models as well. Its shape is very aerodynamic.

As per the WLTP test cycle, low resistance could be one among the reasons, as to one version of EQS-450+ has a Tesla 770km driving range.

The Mercedes has made claims that this, lavish 5 seat interior of the EQS is very much larger when compared other luxury EV. Its cab-forward proportions do make the bonnet shorter and its interior longer. In the near future, the company would be offering more compact 90kWh pack as most of the space below the passenger compartment is occupied by a big 108kWH battery pack. The secret of its incredible range as well as performance is its huge battery.

The car maker is confident that the battery packs would be durable as well as long lived, about 10 years or 250,000km guarantee of not losing above 30% of their storage capacity is offered by the company.

EQS is an EV, apart from having charging port rather than fuel filler; there exist other obvious clues as well. Its grille is a solid panel, for example, this would help reduce drag when compared to ICE-powered car, this offers the Mercedes an identifiable face and it is a handy shield for a few of the EQS's forward facing sensors.

Starting from June, the EQS would be on sale in Europe, beginning with the single motor 450+ and dual motor 580 models. The Mercedes used the EQS online premier to make an announcement that, company's high performance models are in the development pipeline. Its power input is around 560kW, a massive rise over 580, this definitely is a strong hint, that it would wear the AMG badge of the famed fast car division of Mercedes's Benz.