New BMW S 1000 RR showcased at Goa India Bike Week ahead of its launch next year

Recently, during the Goa India bike week, BMW Motoradd India offered a sneak Peak of the BMW's 1000 RR. The German company also displayed a selection of its sports, Tour, Roadster, Heritage and Adventure bikes at the BMW Motorrad Pavilion.



During the event, we could also find the most recent assortment of BMW Motorrad Accessories and the BMW Motorrad Clothing Collection with tempting offers were on display. Existing BMW Motorrad owners received special treatment with a VIP area and a lounge on the terrace with a bar.

The flagship RR would be offered in a variety of color options, which include light White non-metallic/BMW M, Racing Red Non Mettalic and Blackstorm Metallic.

Talking about the design, the new BMW S 1000 R features winglet which are quite identical to M 1000 RR. The motorcycle's profile has several openings in the mainframe to maximise lateral flexibility.

The enhancements include, longer wheelbase and revised swingarm with an adjustable pivot. It has a slide Control function and a Brake Slide Assist.

Vikram Pawah, President of BMW Group has stated, at BMW Motorrad, we have been crafting not only masterpieces of engineering, but experiences that are just pure enthusiasm on two wheels. We are thrilled to bring BMW Motorrad back to India Bike Week, presenting our fans from all over India the very essence of our brand motto" Make Life a Ride".

Product experts from BMW Motorrad assisted visitors and clients by offering knowledgeable guidance on goods and services. All BMW customers were offered a free general bike check-up and service support at the pavilion. A Special "BMW Motorrad Ride in Ride even was organised by the business for customers taking part in India Bike Week 2022.