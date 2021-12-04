Next Year in Jan, New Audi Q7 facelift likely to be launched in India

Audi India has recently launched the Q5 facelift in the nation, having the prices starting at Rs. 58.93 lakh (Ex-showroom). The company is presently working on its next product, which would be the Q7 facelift.

As per the reliable sources, the new Audi Q7 would be first launch from the brand in the year, 2022 with the a price announcement, which is likely to take place in the 1st half of the month. The earlier version of the Q7, was sold in the Indian market, it was discontinued after the BS6 emission came into effect back in the year, in 2020, in the month of April.

Under the hood, the facelifted Audi Q7 may be powered by a 3.0 litre, turbocharged V6 petrol engine which produces about 335bhp and 500Nm if torque. This motor is expected to be paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission sending power to nearing to 4 wheels through the Quattro all wheel drive system, also on offer, would be 48v mild hybrid system.

With regards to design, the 2022 Audi Q7 does receive a comprehensive update in the form of a new single frame grille, a sportier front as well as rear bumper, new matrix LED headlamps, new LED tail lights. Set of new alloy wheels, chrome strip running between the latter. When it comes to inside, the model receives a twin touchscreen system (one unit each for the infotainment system as well as the climate control), Audi's virtual cockpit, a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, multi zone climate control and Heads up Display (HUD).