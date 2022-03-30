Nitin Gadkari Drives green hydrogen powered car, Mirai, manufactured by Toyota

The Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, today arrived at parliament in green hydrogen powered car. The minister has travelled from his residence to the parliament in the car as part of a pilot project. This car's name is Mirai and it is manufactured by the Japanese automaker Toyota. This one is, India's first green hydrogen powered car videos show.



In the video and photos, one can see Gadkari sitting in the front seat of the car next to the driver. The car is in white color and it has got green number plate. The EV use a green number plate. Private vehicles which on petrol and diesel use white number plates whereas the commercial vehicles tend to use the yellow-colored plates.

The Japanese automotive manufacturer launched Mirai in India earlier this month, the car has been launched as part of the brand's pilot project with the international Center for Automotive Technology (ICAT). The Mirai is one of the few FCEVs in the world and it purely runs on hydrogen generated electricity.

Gadkari usually often spoken about the transition to renewable as well as green energy. He said, recently, that he would be seen in the car on Delhi roads very soon, so that people are encouraged to use Hydrogen fuel as an alternative to petrol as well as diesel. To become Atmanirbhar, we have introduced the green hydrogen, which is generated from the water. This car is a pilot project, now the manufacturing of green hydrogen would begin in the nation, imports would be curbed and new employment opportunities would be created, Gadkari stated.

As per the company's claim, the Mirai would be powered by a hydrogen fuel cell battery pack and it would be capable of offering a range nearing to 600 km in a single charge, it brings down the cost of the travel to mere Rs.2 per km. It takes only 5 minutes for refueling. Also, it completely environment friendly with no tailpipe emission other than water.

Gadkari has informed that the government has initiated a Rs. 3000 crore mission and soon India would become a county exporting hydrogen. Wherever the coal is used, green hydrogen would be used there, he stated.